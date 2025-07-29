Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) is a biotechnology company that produces live biotherapeutic medicines to restore healthy microbiome function. After MCRB’s previous divestment of its VOWST product to Nestlé Health Science (OTCPK:NSRGY) back in September 2024, they’ve recently
Seres Therapeutics: Speculative Gem Backed By SER‑155 FDA Breakthrough
Summary
- Seres Therapeutics’s VOWST divestiture injected cash, retired debt, and refocused the company as a clinical‑stage microbiome specialist.
- Their current lead candidate is SER‑155, which seems to reduce bloodstream infections up to 77% according to their Phase 1b trial.
- SER-155 also holds the FDA’s Breakthrough and Fast Track designations. MCRB targets more interim Phase 2 SER‑155 data within 12 months.
- However, I believe SER-155 will definitely require fresh capital or a partner to launch and finish the study. This is a major risk worth considering.
- Still, the recent management shift to co‑CEOs shows MCRB is exploring more potential deals. Thus, I remain bullish on MCRB at these levels.
