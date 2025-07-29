Seres Therapeutics: Speculative Gem Backed By SER‑155 FDA Breakthrough

Myriam Alvarez
2.72K Followers

Summary

  • Seres Therapeutics’s VOWST divestiture injected cash, retired debt, and refocused the company as a clinical‑stage microbiome specialist.
  • Their current lead candidate is SER‑155, which seems to reduce bloodstream infections up to 77% according to their Phase 1b trial.
  • SER-155 also holds the FDA’s Breakthrough and Fast Track designations. MCRB targets more interim Phase 2 SER‑155 data within 12 months.
  • However, I believe SER-155 will definitely require fresh capital or a partner to launch and finish the study. This is a major risk worth considering.
  • Still, the recent management shift to co‑CEOs shows MCRB is exploring more potential deals. Thus, I remain bullish on MCRB at these levels.

Hands of Chemist in Gloves Dripping Liquid into Petri Dish Studying Bacteria at Table in Lab

SeventyFour

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) is a biotechnology company that produces live biotherapeutic medicines to restore healthy microbiome function. After MCRB’s previous divestment of its VOWST product to Nestlé Health Science (OTCPK:NSRGY) back in September 2024, they’ve recently

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez
2.72K Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MCRB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MCRB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MCRB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News