Shopify Q2 Preview: Anticipate Growth Momentum To Continue, But Stock Overvalued
Summary
- I reiterate my Sell rating on Shopify, due to overvaluation with a fair value estimate of $96 per share, despite strong operational execution.
- Shopify's global expansion of payment solutions and Shop Pay installments are key drivers for long-term growth and merchant adoption.
- While management balances topline growth and profitability, potential trade uncertainties could impact cross-border e-commerce in the near term.
- DCF analysis and margin forecasts support my view that the current SHOP market price exceeds justified valuation, warranting a cautious stance.
