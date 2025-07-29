Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCPK:KMTUY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 2:00 AM ET

Kiyoshi Hishinuma - Executive Officer & GM of Business Coordination Department

Takeshi Horikoshi - CFO, Senior Executive Officer of Senmu & Representative Director

Takeru Adachi - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Kentaro Maekawa - Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division

Graeme McDonald - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Tsubasa Sasaki - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Sho Fukuhara - Jefferies Securities

Tai - Daiwa Securities

Satoshi Taninaka - SMBC Nikko

Takeshi Horikoshi

This is Horikoshi, the CFO. I'll explain the summary of the financial results for Q1 fiscal 2025.

Page 4 shows the highlights for the first three-month period of fiscal 2025. The exchange rates are JPY145.5 to the US dollar; JPY162.5 to the euro; and JPY92.6 to the Australian dollar. Compared to the same period last year, the yen appreciated against the US dollar, euro, and Australian dollar.

Net sales decreased by 5.2% YoY to JPY909.5 billion, and operating income decreased by 10.6% to JPY140.4 billion. The operating income ratio was down by 1 point to 15.4%.

Net sales and operating income decreased, respectively, despite the promotion of price increases due to the appreciation of the yen YoY as well as a decrease in sales volume and increasing costs. The impact of additional tariffs imposed by the US in Q1 on tariff costs was minimal.

Net income decreased by 16.9% YoY to JPY91.2 billion.

On page 5, I'll talk about segment sales and profits.

Net sales in the construction, mining & utility equipment segment decreased by 5.5% from the corresponding period a year ago to JPY844.9 billion. Segment profit decreased by 14.1% to JPY122.3 billion, and the segment profitability decreased by 1.4 points to 14.5%.

Retail finance sales remained about flat YoY