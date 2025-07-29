Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) looks to report the company’s Q2 results on the 6th of August in post-market hours. The footwear company is likely to show great brand momentum with Merrell and Saucony, while the
Wolverine World Wide: Good Q2 Sales Outlook Isn't Enough
Summary
- Wolverine World Wide should show great sales momentum in Q2. Merrell and Saucony have continued to gain brand relevance.
- Tariff uncertainty continues to add margin pressure especially over the short term. Wolverine's tariff mitigation efforts still stand on uncertain ground with a rapidly evolving tariff landscape.
- An expensive valuation makes WWW unattractive. I estimate 26% downside to $17.4.
