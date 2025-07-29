Financial Sobriety Is A Rare Superpower Over Time

Jul. 29, 2025 2:29 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , 1 Comment
Danielle Park, CFA
6.18K Followers

Summary

  • Speculative trading indicators measure froth in financial markets and indicate when speculators—rather than fundamental investors—are dominating market behavior.
  • Corporate credit is also bubbling along for the ride with high-yield spreads just 284 basis points above similar dated Treasuries–about half of their 525 basis point long-run average spread.
  • History suggests that doing the opposite of the masses is a financial superpower over time.
  • Being risk-light and cash-heavy today positions us to be among the few able to capitalize on exceptional buying opportunities when the current euphoria inevitably crashes again.

Financial analysts analyze business financial reports on a digital tablet planning investment project during a discussion at a meeting of corporate showing the results of their successful teamwork.

Phanphen Kaewwannarat

Speculative trading indicators measure froth in financial markets and indicate when speculators—rather than fundamental investors—are dominating market behavior.

As shown below, since 1995, the rebound in speculative measures over the past three months has been one of the sharpest

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA
6.18K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News