I have been bullish about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for a long time and published several articles about the company in which I rated the stock as a “Buy” - including my last article
Intel's Downfall: Why I'm No Longer Bullish On The Once-Great Chip Giant
Summary
- I am downgrading Intel Corporation from Buy to Hold due to continued weak results, missed earnings, and a lack of clear turnaround signals.
- Intel faces declining margins, operating losses, and is losing market share to AMD and Nvidia, making a near-term recovery unlikely.
- Management's restructuring efforts, including asset sales and workforce cuts, are necessary but risk stifling future growth if overdone.
- While INTC stock appears technically supported and negativity seems priced in, uncertainty remains high, so I am holding but not adding to my position.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
