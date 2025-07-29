Nucor Corporation (NUE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Jul. 29, 2025
Q2: 2025-07-28 Earnings Summary

Insights
EPS of $2.65 beats by $0.01
 | Revenue of $8.46B (4.69% Y/Y) misses by $23.31M

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Allen C. Behr - Executive Vice President of Raw Materials
Brad Ford - Executive Vice President of Plate & Structural Products
David A. Sumoski - Chief Operating Officer
Jack Sullivan - General Manager of Investor Relations
John J. Hollatz - Executive Vice President of Fabricated Construction Products
Leon J. Topalian - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board
Noah C. Hanners - Executive Vice President of Sheet Products
Randy J. Spicer - Executive Vice President of Bar & Rebar Fabrication Products
Stephen D. Laxton - CFO, Treasurer & Executive VP

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Nicholas Hacking - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Carlos De Alba - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Katja Jancic - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Lawson Winder - BofA Securities, Research Division
Michael Dwayne Harris - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Philip Ross Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Tristan Gresser - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division
William Chapman Peterson - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Nucor's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings call. [Operator Instructions] And today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] I'd now like to introduce Jack Sullivan, Vice President, Treasurer and General Manager of Investor Relations, to begin your call.

Jack Sullivan

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Nucor's second quarter earnings review and business update. Leading our call today is Leon Topalian, Chair, President and CEO; along with Steve Laxton, Executive Vice President and CFO. Other members of Nucor's executive team are also here with us today and may participate during the Q&A portion of the call. Yesterday, we posted our second quarter earnings release and investor presentation to Nucor's IR website. We encourage you to access these materials as we will cover portions of them during the call.










