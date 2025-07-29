Nucor Corporation (NUE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Jack Sullivan

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Nucor's second quarter earnings review and business update. Leading our call today is Leon Topalian, Chair, President and CEO; along with Steve Laxton, Executive Vice President and CFO. Other members of Nucor's executive team are also here with us today and may participate during the Q&A portion of the call. Yesterday, we posted our second quarter earnings release and investor presentation to Nucor's IR website. We encourage you to access these materials as we will cover portions of them during the call.