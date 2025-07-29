While headline data shows strength—stocks hitting records, unemployment near lows, and spending up—deep fractures are appearing in consumer credit. Rising delinquencies, especially among lower-income households and regions, paired with widening equity divergence, suggest a recession remains a material risk for equity owners.
Consumer Credit Fragility On Full Display
Summary
- Rising credit card delinquencies across all income levels signal broad consumer strain, despite strong headline economic data and record equity markets.
- Consumer spending is increasingly reliant on the top 10% of earners, making the economy more fragile and cyclical if their confidence falters.
- Small-cap underperformance and tightening credit standards highlight risks for equities, especially if unemployment rises or the wealth effect reverses.
- With depleted savings, tightening credit, and weakening real incomes, current equity valuations face significant downside risk if consumer cracks widen.
