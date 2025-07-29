United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Brian Dykes - Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vic President
Carol B. Tome - CEO & Director
Kathleen M. Gutmann - Executive VP and President of International, Healthcare & Supply Chain Solutions
Matthew Guffey - Executive VP & Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer
Nando Cesarone - Executive VP & President of U.S. and UPS Airline
PJ Guido - Corporate Participant
Conference Call Participants
Benjamin H. Mohr Mok - Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research
Conor T. Cunningham - Melius Research LLC
Jacob Gregory Lacks - Wolfe Research, LLC
Jizong Chan - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division
Jordan Robert Alliger - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Joseph Lawrence Hafling - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Justine Brooke Laufer - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
Kenneth Scott Hoexter - BofA Securities, Research Division
Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Robert Hudson Salmon - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Operator
It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Mr. PJ Guido, Investor Relations Officer. Sir, the floor is yours.
PJ Guido
Good morning, and welcome to the UPS Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Carol Tome, our CEO; Brian Dykes, our CFO; and a few additional members of our executive leadership team.
Before we begin, I want to remind you that some of the comments we'll make today are forward-looking statements and address our expectations for the future performance or operating results of our company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are described
