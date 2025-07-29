Switching To Hold On Pitney Bowes (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- I'm holding my Pitney Bowes shares, but not adding at current prices due to unattractive valuation versus risk-free alternatives.
- The company's turnaround is progressing well, with strong financial results and an improving, though still leveraged, balance sheet.
- Pitney Bowes' dividend yield is currently about 200 basis points below the 10-year Treasury, making new investment less appealing.
- I recommend waiting for a significant drop in share price or Treasury yields before committing new capital in Pitney Bowes.
