Switching To Hold On Pitney Bowes (Rating Downgrade)

Jul. 29, 2025 2:42 PM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) StockPBI
Patrick Doyle
7.33K Followers

Summary

  • I'm holding my Pitney Bowes shares, but not adding at current prices due to unattractive valuation versus risk-free alternatives.
  • The company's turnaround is progressing well, with strong financial results and an improving, though still leveraged, balance sheet.
  • Pitney Bowes' dividend yield is currently about 200 basis points below the 10-year Treasury, making new investment less appealing.
  • I recommend waiting for a significant drop in share price or Treasury yields before committing new capital in Pitney Bowes.
Pitney Bowes distribution center. Pitney Bowes is transforming into a digital company from its postage meter roots.

jetcityimage

It’s been just over six months since I announced that I bought back into Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), and in that time, the shares have returned about 63.5% against a gain of about 5.3% for the S&P 500. I wish I could

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle
7.33K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PBI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PBI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PBI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PBI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News