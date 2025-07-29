Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dennis E. McDaniel - VP & Investor Relations Officer

Michael James Sewell - CFO, Principal Accounting Officer, Executive VP & Treasurer

Stephen Michael Spray - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Charles Gregory Peters - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Joshua David Shanker - BofA Securities, Research Division

Michael David Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Michael Wayne Phillips - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Cincinnati Financial Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Dennis McDaniel, Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.

Dennis E. McDaniel

Hello. This is Dennis McDaniel at Cincinnati Financial. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Late yesterday, we issued a news release on our results, along with our supplemental financial package, including our quarter end investment portfolio. To find copies of any of these documents, please visit our investor website, investors.cinfin.com. The shortest route to the information is the Quarterly Results section near the middle of the Investor Overview page.

On this call, you'll first hear from President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Spray; and then from Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Sewell. After their prepared remarks, investors participating on the call may ask questions. At that time, some responses may be made by others in the room with us, including Executive Chairman, Steve Johnston; Chief Investment Officer, Steve Soloria; and Cincinnati Insurance's Chief Claims Officer, Marc Schambow; and Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance, Theresa Hoffer.

Please note that some of the matters to be discussed today are forward-looking. These