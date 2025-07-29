Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Caroline A. Litchfield - Executive VP & CFO
Dean Y. Li - Executive VP & President of Merck Research Laboratories
Peter Dannenbaum - Vice President of Investor Relations
Robert M. Davis - Chairman, President & CEO
Conference Call Participants
Akash Tewari - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Alexandria Janet Hammond - Wolfe Research, LLC
Asad Haider - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Christopher Thomas Schott - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Courtney Breen - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
Daina Michelle Graybosch - Leerink Partners LLC, Research Division
Evan David Seigerman - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
James John Shin - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Terence C. Flynn - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Timothy Minton Anderson - BofA Securities, Research Division
Trung Chuong Huynh - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
Vamil Kishore Divan - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division
Operator
Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA Q2 Sales and Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Peter Dannenbaum, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.
Peter Dannenbaum
Thank you, Shirley, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call for Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA. Speaking on today's call will be Rob Davis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Caroline Litchfield, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Dean Li, President of Research Labs.
Before we get started, I'd like to point
- Read more current MRK analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts