Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher P. Calzaretta - Senior VP & CFO

Theresa L. Womble - Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Victor D. Grizzle - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Brian Biros - Thompson Research Group, LLC

John Lovallo - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Keith Brian Hughes - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Philip H. Ng - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Rafe Jason Jadrosich - BofA Securities, Research Division

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Susan Marie Maklari - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Tomohiko Sano - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Zack Lee Pacheco - Loop Capital Markets LLC, Research Division

Theresa L. Womble

Thank you, Tina, and welcome, everyone, to our call this morning. Today, we have Vic Grizzle, our CEO; and Chris Calzaretta, our CFO, to discuss Armstrong World Industries second quarter results and rest of year outlook.

We have provided a presentation to accompany these results that is available on the Investors section of the Armstrong World Industries website. Our discussion of operating and financial performance will include non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of these measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the earnings press release and in the appendix of the presentation issued this morning. Both of these