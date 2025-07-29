10th Man Reports: In World War Z (the movie), an Israeli security official explains the 10th man rule: If nine out of ten people look at the same information and reach the same conclusion, it’s the duty of the 10th person
10th Man Report: The President Is Right, Rate Cuts Won't Spur High Inflation
Summary
- I challenge the consensus that lower interest rates will automatically trigger high inflation; current consumer and business behavior suggests otherwise.
- Consumers are already stretched thin, so rate cuts may not significantly boost spending or spark runaway inflation as many fear.
- Lower rates could support President Trump's reindustrialization agenda, but business investment may remain muted without clear opportunities despite cheaper credit.
- I expect moderate inflation at most if rates are cut, with stock indices likely to rally; inflation risks stem more from tariffs than monetary policy.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.