The rapid ascent of AI has catalyzed a historic market run and is drawing comparisons with the dot-com bubble. Is this mere headline grabbing or, is history repeating itself? As a skeptic of easy narratives, I decided to test this hypothesis
Echoes Of Exuberance: A Data-Driven Comparison Of The Dotcom And AI Market Eras
Summary
- AI-driven market exuberance echoes the dot-com bubble, but today's hype is less extreme and more concentrated among a few tech giants.
- Valuations are historically high, with market cap-to-GDP ratios at unprecedented levels, yet current P/E ratios are less frothy than in 2000.
- Unlike the dot-com era, leading AI companies have real revenues and proven business models, though market gains are dangerously concentrated.
- A broad market crash like 2000 is unlikely, but a sharp correction in overvalued AI leaders could trigger significant portfolio losses.
