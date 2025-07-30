My Favorite Retirement Combo: A Grower And A Gusher I Actually Like

Jul. 30, 2025
Leo Nelissen
Summary

  • Dividends are a powerful tool for building wealth and achieving financial independence, as highlighted by Rockefeller and Buffett.
  • Most Americans, especially median and low-income earners, face a significant retirement savings gap and risk relying solely on Social Security.
  • Chasing the highest-yielding dividend stocks can lead to poor investment outcomes, including dividend cuts and capital losses.
  • A disciplined, thoughtful approach to dividend investing is essential to avoid unnecessary risks and secure long-term financial stability.
A woman sitting in a hammock overlooking Emerald Lake.

Jordan Siemens

Introduction

Dividends are fun.

To use the words of John D. Rockefeller, "Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in."

Dividends are also important, as Warren Buffett once said,

