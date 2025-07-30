After Trump's umpteenth deal, the market has regained its enthusiasm, and the dollar index is beginning to recover some of the ground it lost. Following Japan, it was Europe's turn, and now we are all waiting for news about the meeting with
Frameworks, Not Finishes: The Truth About Trump's Trade Deals
Summary
- Markets are optimistic about US trade deals with Japan and the EU, but these agreements are only non-binding frameworks with many missing details.
- Japan and the EU have accepted higher tariffs and large US investments, but these are concessions rather than real wins, with little benefit for them.
- The EU faces major hurdles to approve massive US investments, needing unanimous consent from 27 countries—already facing opposition from France and Hungary.
- The market may be overestimating the likelihood of promised capital inflows; actual investments are uncertain and could be delayed or derailed entirely.
