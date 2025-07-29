CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Kurt Johansson - Senior VP and Chief Financial & Strategy Officer

Todd R. Gleason - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Michael Spychalla - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division

Gerard J. Sweeney - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division

James Andrew Ricchiuti - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Robert Brooks - Northland Capital Markets, Research Division

Robert Duncan Brown - Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division

Steven Hooser - Unidentified Company

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the CECO Environmental Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Steven Hooser, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Steven Hooser

Thank you, Kevin, and thank you all for joining us on the CECO Environmental Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. On the call with me today is Todd Gleason, Chief Executive Officer; and Peter Johansson, Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I'd like to note that we have provided a slide presentation to help guide our discussion. The call will be webcast along with our earnings presentation, which is on our website at cecoenviro.com. The presentation materials can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the website.

I'd also like to caution investors regarding forward-looking statements. Any statements made in today's presentation that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on certain estimates and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We encourage you to read the risks described in our SEC filings included on