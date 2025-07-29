Olin Corporation (OLN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Good morning, and welcome to the Olin Corporation's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Steve Keenan, Olin's Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Steve.

Steve A. Keenan

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. We truly appreciate you joining us today to review Olin's second quarter results. Please keep in mind that today's discussion, together with the associated slides and the question-and-answer session that follows, will include statements regarding estimates or expectations of future performance. Please note that these are forward-looking statements and that