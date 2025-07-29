Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Q1 2026 Earnings Call July 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

D. Craig Kesler - Executive VP of Finance & Administration and CFO

Michael R. Haack - CEO, President & Director

Conference Call Participants

Adam Robert Thalhimer - Thompson, Davis & Company, Inc., Research Division

Anthony James Pettinari - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Brian Daniel Brophy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Keith Brian Hughes - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Philip H. Ng - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Trey Grooms - Stephens Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Eagle Materials First Quarter of Fiscal 2026 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Eagle's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Michael Haack. Mr. Haack, please go ahead, sir.

Michael R. Haack

Thank you, Chuck. Good morning. Welcome to Eagle Materials conference call for our First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026. This is Michael Haack. Joining me today are Craig Kesler, our Chief Financial Officer; and Alex Haddock, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Strategy and Corporate Development. There will be a slide presentation made in connection with this call. To access it, please go to eaglematerials.com and click on the link to the webcast. While you're accessing the slides, please note that the first slide covers our cautionary disclosure regarding forward-looking statements made during this call. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from those discussed during the call.

For further information, please refer to this disclosure, which is also included at the end of our press release. Thank you for joining us today. I'm pleased to report that we had a solid start to our fiscal year 2026. We generated record first