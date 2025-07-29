Veralto Corporation (VLTO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Jennifer L. Honeycutt - President, CEO & Director
Ryan A. Taylor - Vice President of Investor Relations
Sameer Ralhan - Senior VP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Andrew Alec Kaplowitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Andrew Edouard Buscaglia - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division
Andrew Jon Krill - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Brian K. Lee - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Deane Michael Dray - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Jacob Frederick Levinson - Melius Research LLC
John Patrick McNulty - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Michael Patrick Halloran - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Nathan Hardie Jones - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division
Operator
Ryan A. Taylor
