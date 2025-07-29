Novo Nordisk's Downgraded Expectations - What The Market Is (Obviously) Missing

Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Novo Nordisk A/S shares plunged after a Q2 revenue update and 2025 guidance downgrade, despite strong double-digit sales and profit growth.
  • The market is concerned about headwinds for semaglutide (Wegovy/Ozempic), including supply issues, competition, and regulatory risks.
  • Despite the selloff, I believe Novo remains undervalued, given its dominant GLP-1 franchise, robust pipeline, and long-term growth potential.
  • With oral Wegovy on the horizon and expanding indications, I see the current NVO stock weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a reason to panic.

Hi Resolution Emoticon Expression

XtockImages/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) has previewed its Q2 sales and operating profit growth in a press release today and downgraded its full-year 2025 guidance also. At the time of writing, the

If you are interested in keeping up to date with stocks making moves within the biotech, pharma, and healthcare industries and understanding the key trends and catalysts driving valuations ahead of the market, why not subscribe to my weekly newsletter via my Investing Group, Haggerston BioHealth?

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
13.66K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVO
--
NONOF
--
NVON:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News