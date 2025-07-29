Welltower Inc. (WELL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John F. Burkart - VC & COO
Matthew Grant McQueen - Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
Nikhil Chaudhri - Co-President & Chief Investment Officer
Shankh S. Mitra - CEO & Director
Timothy G. McHugh - Co-President & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Emily Meckler - Unidentified Company
Farrell Granath - BofA Securities, Research Division
John Kilichowsk - Unidentified Company
Jonathan Hughes - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
Juan Carlos Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Michael Albert Carroll - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Michael William Mueller - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Nicholas Philip Yulico - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division
Nick Joseph - Unidentified Company
Omotayo Tejumade Okusanya - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Wesley Keith Golladay - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Austin Todd Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Georgi Damyanov Dinkov - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
James Hall Kammert - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Jeannie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Welltower Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call.

[Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Matt McQueen, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel. Please go ahead.

Matthew Grant McQueen

Thank you, and good morning. As a reminder, certain statements made during this call may be deemed forward-looking statements in the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Although Welltower believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the company can give no assurances that its projected results will be attained. Factors that could

