Pacira BioSciences: Worth Pondering, Strong Balance Sheet

Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pacira BioSciences is focused on non-opioid pain management, and had mixed Q1 results.
  • The company boasts a strong balance sheet with $495 million in cash and a new $300 million stock buyback authorization.
  • The analyst firm consensus expects a slight profit dip in 2025, but earnings are projected to rebound.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Pain management documents and stethoscope with book.

designer491

Today, I put the spotlight on Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). The company is focused on pain management. The stock is cheap on a P/E basis and especially compared to the stock's historical price-to-sales ratio. Pacira's balance sheet is in good shape and

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of covered call opportunities in recent quarters. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas in real-time, just initiate your free trial into The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen
51.27K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PCRX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PCRX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PCRX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PCRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News