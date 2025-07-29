Resolute Mining Limited (RMGGF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCPK:RMGGF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Eger - MD, CEO & Director

Dave Jackson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Justin Chan - SCP Resource Finance LP, Research Division

Richard James Hatch - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division

Christopher Eger

Good morning, and welcome to Resolute Mining's Q2 operational results. I'm Chris Eger, your CEO.

And today, I'm welcomed on the call by Dave Jackson, our CFO; and Bruce Mowat, our Head of Exploration, who is available for Q&A at the end of the presentation.

And starting with Slide 3 in our presentation, we believe Resolute Mining had a very strong quarter again with very healthy production of 75,962 ounces, which is similar to what we performed in Q1 at a cost of $1,668. The business continues to perform very strongly on cash flow, and we ended out the quarter with a net cash position of just above $110 million.

What was really exciting in Q2, though, is that we acquired the Doropo & ABC projects from AngloGold Ashanti, and we announced and closed that transaction on May 1. And then most recently, we also appointed Gavin Harris as the new Chief Operating Officer, who's made a real immediate impact into the business.

So moving to Slide 4, I wanted to recap where Resolute operates today. We have 2 producing mines, one in Mali, the Syama mine and another in Senegal, the Mako operation. And we also have 2 exploration countries, both in Guinea and in Côte d'Ivoire. As just highlighted on the previous page, we've made a very exciting entrance in Côte d'Ivoire through the acquisition of Doropo & ABC. But let's not forget that we also have La Debo, which is a very exciting project of 400,000 ounces at 1.2 grams per tonne.