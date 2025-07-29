NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Anthony P. Zook - CEO & Director

Jeffrey S. Sherman - Chief Financial Officer

Kendra Sweeney - Vice President of Investor Relations & Communications

Warren Stone - President & COO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Frederick Brackmann - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Andrew Harris Cooper - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Daniel Gregory Brennan - TD Cowen, Research Division

David Michael Westenberg - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

John Paul Wilkin - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division

Mason Owen Carrico - Stephens Inc., Research Division

Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division

Michael Stephen Matson - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Puneet Souda - Leerink Partners LLC, Research Division

Thomas VonDerVellen - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division

Yuko Oku - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the NeoGenomics Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Kendra Webster, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Kendra Sweeney

Thank you, Tom, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the NeoGenomics Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Call. With me today to discuss the results are Tony Zook, Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Sherman, Chief Financial Officer. Additional members of the management team will be available for the Q&A portion of our call. This call is being simultaneously webcast, and we will be referring to the slide presentation that has been posted to the Investors tab on our website at ir.neogenomics.com. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding our future performance, business strategy and financial guidance. We caution you that the actual events or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.