GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Katherine A. Stueland - President, CEO & Director
Kevin Feeley - Chief Financial Officer
Sabrina Dunbar - Corporate Participant
Conference Call Participants
Brandon Couillard - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Daniel Gregory Brennan - TD Cowen, Research Division
David Michael Westenberg - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
Mark Anthony Massaro - BTIG, LLC, Research Division
Subhalaxmi T. Nambi - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division
Tycho W. Peterson - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
William Bishop Bonello - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the GeneDx Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Sabrina Dunbar, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Sabrina Dunbar
Thank you, operator, and thank you to everyone for joining us today. On the call, we have Katherine Stueland, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Feeley, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, GeneDx released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Before we begin, please take note of our cautionary statement. We may make forward-looking statements on today's call, including about our business plans, updated 2025 guidance and outlook. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties and only reflect our view as of today, July 29, and we are under no obligation to update. When discussing our results, we refer to non-GAAP measures, which exclude certain items from reported results. Please refer to our second quarter 2025 earnings release and slides available at ir.genedx.com for definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures and additional information regarding our results, including a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements. And with that, I'll turn the call over
- Read more current WGS analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts