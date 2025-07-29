Matador Resources: Significant Cost Reductions Boosts Its Results

  • Matador's production exceeded expectations in Q1 2025, up 1% above the midpoint of its guidance.
  • This resulted in a slight increase to its full-year production guidance, with no change to its capex budget.
  • Matador's cash operating expenses decreased by 13% per BOE from Q1 2025 to Q2 2025.
  • It also expects reduced cash income taxes due to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
  • Matador's free cash flow may average $275 million per quarter during 2H 2025, roughly double its 1H 2025 levels.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) delivered strong results in Q2 2025, with production around 1% above the midpoint of its guidance and cash operating costs per BOE that were reduced by 13% per BOE compared to Q1 2025.

That combination partially offset

Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks.

