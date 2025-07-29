JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Joanna L. Geraghty - CEO & Director

Koosh Rohit Patel - Director of Investor Relations

Martin J. St. George - President

Ursula L. Hurley - Chief Financial Officer

Atul Maheswari - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Catherine Maureen O'Brien - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Conor T. Cunningham - Melius Research LLC

Daniel J. McKenzie - Seaport Research Partners

Duane Thomas Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Jamie Nathaniel Baker - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Michael John Linenberg - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Savanthi Nipunika Prelis-Syth - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Thomas John Fitzgerald - TD Cowen, Research Division

Koosh Rohit Patel

Thanks, Abbey. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for our second quarter 2025 earnings call. This morning, we issued our earnings release and a presentation that we will reference during this call. All of those documents are available at our website at investor.jetblue.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

In New York to discuss our results are Joanna Geraghty, our Chief Executive Officer; Marty St. George, our President; and Ursula Hurley, our Chief Financial Officer.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements