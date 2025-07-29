Gibson Energy Inc. (GBNXF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCPK:GBNXF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Beth Pollock - Vice President of Capital Markets & Risk
Curtis Donald Philippon - CEO, President & Non-Independent Director
Riley Hicks - Senior VP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Aaron MacNeil - TD Cowen, Research Division
Benjamin Pham - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
George Burwell - Jefferies
Maurice Choy - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Patrick Kenny - National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division
Robert Catellier - CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Robert Hope - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Gibson Energy Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the meeting over to Beth Pollock, Vice President, Capital Markets and Risk. Ms. Pollock, please go ahead.
Beth Pollock
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter earnings call. Joining me today from Gibson Energy are Curtis Philippon, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Riley Hicks, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The rest of our management team is also present to help with questions and answers as required.
Listeners are reminded that today's call refers to non-GAAP measures, forward-looking information and is subject to certain assumptions and adjustments and may not be indicative of actual results. Descriptions and qualifications of such measures and information are set out in our investor presentation available on our website and our continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+.
With that, I will turn the call over to Curtis.
Curtis Donald Philippon
Thanks, Beth. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our second quarter financial and operating results. Q2 was a great execution quarter for Gibson. We achieved many key milestones, including the safe
