PayPal Can't Catch A Break As Even A Triple Beat Leaves Investors Asking For More

Cyn Research
355 Followers

Summary

  • PayPal Holdings Inc. just reported a triple beat for their Q2 FY 2025 earnings and the stock is down -9%.
  • Revenue growth from Braintree is reaccelerating, active accounts are growing again, they're improving their profitability.
  • At the same times, valuations remain incredibly depressed, not pricing in any type of success from all the projects PayPal has been announcing lately.
  • With solid underlying market growth, a low valuation and incredible upside optionality from said projects, I am rating PYPL stock a Buy again.

Mobile payment. Woman"s hand has smartphone with banknote in the sky.

Hiroshi Watanabe

Introduction

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), or more and more often referred to as "PainPal," really gets to live up to its name as on their Q2 2025 earnings reporting day, the company's shares are down -9% even after reporting solid

This article was written by

Cyn Research
355 Followers
Hi! I'm a passionate investor who has been researching publically traded companies for over 6 years. My primary focus is on identifying great businesses at reasonable prices and holding them for the long term but I also dive into trend following strategies from time to time. While I have a slight bias toward technology companies, I maintain a broad perspective, including opportunities in crypto. I take a global approach to investing, occasionally seeking value beyond the U.S. market. Thanks for reading!

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PYPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PYPL
--
PYPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News