COPT Defense Properties (CDP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Welcome to the COPT Defense Properties Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call.

Thank you, Lisa. Good afternoon, and welcome to COPT Defense's conference call to discuss second quarter results. With me today are Steve Budorick, President and CEO; Britt Snider, Executive Vice President and COO; and Anthony Mifsud, Executive Vice President and CFO. Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures that management discusses are available on our website in the results, press release and presentation and in our supplemental information package. As a reminder, forward-looking statements made during today's call are subject to risks and uncertainties we should discuss in our SEC filings. Actual events and results can differ materially from these forward-looking statements and the company does not undertake a duty to update them. Steve?

Stephen E. Budorick

Hello. Thanks for joining us. The company delivered another strong performance in the second quarter, continuing our 30 quarter streak of achieving or outperforming our FFO per share guidance and allowing us to