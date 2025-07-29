PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 12:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Eric J. Cremers - President, CEO & Director
Wayne Wasechek - VP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Anthony James Pettinari - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Buck Horne - Raymond James Ltd., Research Division
George Leon Staphos - BofA Securities, Research Division
Ketan Mamtora - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Kurt Willem Yinger - D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division
Mark Adam Weintraub - Seaport Research Partners
Matthew McKellar - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Michael Andrew Roxland - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Operator
Good morning. My name is John, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the PotlatchDeltic Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].
I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Wayne Wasechek, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, for opening remarks. Sir, you may proceed.
Wayne Wasechek
Good morning, and welcome to PotlatchDeltic's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call is Eric Cremers, PotlatchDeltic's President and Chief Executive Officer.
This call will contain forward-looking statements. Please review the cautionary statements in our press release, on the presentation slides and in our filings with the SEC regarding the risks associated with these forward-looking statements. Also, please note that a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures can be found in the appendix to the presentation slides and on our website at www.potlatchdeltic.com.
I'll turn the call over to Eric for some comments, and then I will review our second quarter results and our outlook.
Eric J. Cremers
Thank you, Wayne. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. Yesterday, we announced second quarter total adjusted EBITDDA of $52 million. Despite ongoing macroeconomic and trade policy uncertainty, our overall performance remains solid, primarily driven by our Timberlands and
- Read more current PCH analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts