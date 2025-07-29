Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Principal Financial Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:PFG) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Amy Christine Friedrich - President of Benefits & Protection
Christopher James Littlefield - President of Retirement & Income Solutions
Deanna Dawnette Strable-Soethout - President, CEO & Director
Humphrey Lee - VP & Head of Investor Relations
Joel Michael Pitz - Executive VP & CFO
Kamal Bhatia - President & CEO of Principal Asset Management
Conference Call Participants
Jack Matten - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Jamminder Singh Bhullar - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Joel Robert Hurwitz - Dowling & Partners Securities, LLC
John Bakewell Barnidge - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
Ryan Joel Krueger - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division
Suneet Laxman L. Kamath - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Taylor Alexander Scott - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Thomas George Gallagher - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
Wesley Collin Carmichael - Autonomous Research US LP
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Principal Financial Group Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call.
[Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the conference call over to Humphrey Lee, Vice President of Investor Relations.
Humphrey Lee
Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to Principal Financial Group's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. As always, materials related to today's call are available on our website investors.principal.com. Following a reading of the safe harbor provision, CEO, Deanna Strable and CFO, Joel Pitz, will deliver prepared remarks. We will then open the call for questions. Members of senior management are also available for Q&A. Some of the comments made during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. The company does not revise or update them to reflect new information, subsequent events or changes in strategy.
