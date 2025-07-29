Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Frank J. Fertitta - Chairman & CEO

Lorenzo Fertitta - Corporate Participant

Scott Kreeger - President

Stephen Cootey - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Barry Jonathan Jonas - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Benjamin Nicolas Chaiken - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research DD

Chad C. Beynon - Macquarie Research Division

David Brian Katz - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

John G. DeCree - CBRE Securities, LLC, Research Division

Jordan Maxwell Bender - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division

Joseph Robert Stauff - Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP, Research Division

Shaun Clisby Kelley - BofA Securities, Research Division

Steven Moyer Wieczynski - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Operator

Good day and welcome to Red Rock Resorts Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now turn the conference over to Stephen Cootey, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Red Rock Resorts. Please go ahead.

Stephen Cootey

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Red Rock Resorts Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call today are Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta, Scott Kreeger and our executive management team. I'd like to remind everyone that our call today will include forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provisions of the United States federal securities laws. Developments and results may differ from those projected. During this call, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions and complete reconciliation for these figures to GAAP, please refer to the financial tables in our earnings press release, Form 8-K and our investor deck, which were filed this afternoon prior to the call. Also, please note that this call is being recorded. The second quarter was an exceptional one for the company by