Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Teladoc Health, Inc. Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Charles Divita - CEO & Director

Mala Murthy - Chief Financial Officer

Michael Minchak - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Sarah Elizabeth James - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division

Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen, Research Division

Daniel R. Grosslight - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

David Harrison Roman - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Elizabeth Hammell Anderson - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Jailendra P. Singh - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Jessica Elizabeth Tassan - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Lisa Christine Gill - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Richard Collamer Close - Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division

a division of S&P - Unidentified Company

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's Teladoc Health Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. My name is Victoria, and I'll be your moderator today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to Mike Minchak, Head of Investor Relations for Teladoc Health. Thank you. You may proceed.

Michael Minchak

Thank you, and good afternoon. Today, after the market closed, we issued a press release announcing our second quarter 2025 financial results. This press release and the accompanying slide presentation are available in the Investor Relations section of the teladochealth.com website.

On this call to discuss our results are Chuck Divita, Chief Executive Officer; and Mala Murthy, Chief Financial Officer. During this call, we will also discuss our outlook, and our prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Please note that we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are important in evaluating our performance. Details on the relationship between these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations thereof can be