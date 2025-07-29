Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
David Fullwood - Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing
Douglas DeLieto - Vice President of Investor Relations
Frank P. Stewart - Senior VP & President of Advanced Cellular
Grant A. Brown - Senior VP & CFO
Philip J. Chesley - Senior VP & President of High Performance Analog
Robert A. Bruggeworth - President, CEO & Director
Conference Call Participants
Christopher Caso - Wolfe Research, LLC
Christopher Adam Jackson Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP, Research Division
Gary Wade Mobley - Loop Capital Markets LLC, Research Division
Harsh V. Kumar - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
James Edward Schneider - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Joseph Lawrence Moore - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Karl Ackerman - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division
Krish Sankar - TD Cowen, Research Division
Thomas James O'Malley - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Qorvo Inc. First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Douglas DeLieto, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Douglas DeLieto
Thanks very much. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Qorvo's Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Earnings Call. This call will include forward- looking statements that involve risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations. We encourage you to review the safe harbor statement contained in the earnings release published today as well as the risk factors associated with our business in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC because these risk factors may affect our operations and financial results.
In today's release and on today's call, we provide both GAAP and non-GAAP
- Read more current QRVO analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts