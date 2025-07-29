I may be one of the most critical bulls on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) as my investment thesis previously shifted from very bullish to bullish. Anthony Noto (SOFI CEO) and his team deserve a tremendous amount of credit as they managed
SoFi Delivered 43.7% Revenue Growth In Q2, I'm Upgrading My Investment Thesis
Summary
- SoFi Technologies delivered a triple beat with 43.7% YoY revenue growth, raised guidance, and provided clarity on its technology platform, reigniting my very bullish stance.
- The AWS of fintech narrative is back as SOFI secured Banco Nacion as a Cyberbank client and anticipates 10 new tech deals by Q1 2026.
- Membership and deposit growth remain outstanding, with 34% YoY member growth and deposits up 28.45% YoY, proving strong customer adoption.
- Risks remain from regulation, competition, and execution, but SOFI's growth levers—tech, lending, and crypto - could drive further upside as rates fall.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.