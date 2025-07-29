Fidelity Tax-Free Bond Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Municipal bonds faced headwinds in Q2 2025 from policy uncertainty, volatile rates, and heavy new issuance, resulting in modestly negative returns.
  • Despite market volatility, muni credit fundamentals remain solid, with most issuers on strong fiscal footing and resilient against downgrades.
  • Longer-maturity muni yields are attractive, presenting potential opportunities, while technicals may normalize and demand should stay firm due to reinvestment flows.
  • We maintain a disciplined, research-driven approach, focusing on issue selection and risk-adjusted returns, while remaining cautious on yield curve positioning amid rate volatility.

Municipal Market Review

U.S. policy uncertainty and unfavorable supply/demand dynamics crimped returns for investment-grade tax-exempt municipal bonds in the second quarter of 2025. The Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index returned -0.12% (including interest payments and price changes) for the three months. Against this backdrop of

