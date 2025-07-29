As the US stock market is on the verge of extending its blistering growth in the second half and ahead, momentum investing could be one of the best strategies to achieve lofty returns. The Vanguard U.S. Momentum
VFMO: Momentum Investing Is Flourishing, But Consider SPMO Or MTUM
Summary
- Momentum investing is well-positioned for strong returns as the S&P 500 uptrend continues, supported by earnings growth and expected rate cuts.
- Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF is too diversified, limiting its upside and underperforming both the S&P 500 and peer momentum ETFs.
- SPMO and MTUM are better momentum ETF options, with higher concentration in mega-cap growth stocks and superior recent performance and risk profiles.
- I rate VFMO a hold and recommend investors consider SPMO or MTUM to better capitalize on the current momentum-driven market environment.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.