Carrier Global Q2: Strong Growth In Americas Offsets International Weakness
Summary
- I reiterate a 'Strong Buy' rating on Carrier Global with a fair value of $83 per share, despite recent stock weakness.
- Carrier's robust HVAC and heat pump portfolio, stable organic revenue growth, and margin expansion underpin my positive outlook.
- Data center market growth and strong pricing power are key drivers, offsetting challenges in the China residential segment.
- Cost synergies from Viessmann integration and ongoing cost optimizations support sustained margin improvement and long-term value for CARR stock.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CARR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.