In general it is fair to say that most investors really don't like it when their reason to buy an investment is changed by a company's management. XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) is a good example of this. It was
XPLR Infrastructure: From Busted YieldCo To Deep Value
Summary
- XPLR Infrastructure shifted from a stable, dividend-paying YieldCo to prioritizing capital structure, cutting dividends to zero, amid changing conditions.
- The stock's unit price has been hit hard, but this creates a compelling value opportunity for long-term investors not seeking immediate income.
- XPLR owns significant wind, solar, and battery assets, making it a major renewable energy player in the US with predictable cashflows.
- The current depressed valuation and management's focus on strengthening the balance sheet make XPLR a buy for those with a 3+ year horizon.
