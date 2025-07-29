Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Anthony L. Carano - President & COO
Bret Yunker - Chief Financial Officer
Brian Matthew Agnew - Senior Vice President of Finance, Treasury & Investor Relations
Eric Hession - President of Caesars Digital
Thomas Robert Reeg - CEO & Director
Conference Call Participants
Barry Jonathan Jonas - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Brandt Antoine Montour - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Chad C. Beynon - Macquarie Research
Daniel Brian Politzer - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Daniel Edward Guglielmo - Capital One Securities, Inc., Research Division
David Brian Katz - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Elizabeth Dove - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
John G. DeCree - CBRE Securities, LLC, Research Division
Jordan Maxwell Bender - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division
Shaun Clisby Kelley - BofA Securities, Research Division
Steven Donald Pizzella - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Steven Moyer Wieczynski - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Caesars Entertainment, Inc. 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Brian Agnew, Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance, Treasury and Investor Relations.
Brian Matthew Agnew
Thank you, Kevin, and good afternoon to everyone on the call. Welcome to our conference call to discuss our second quarter 2025 earnings. This afternoon, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025. Copy of the press release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.caesars.com.
Joining me on the call today are Tom Reeg, our Chief Executive Officer; Anthony Carano, our President and
