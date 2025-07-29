Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Anthony L. Carano - President & COO

Bret Yunker - Chief Financial Officer

Brian Matthew Agnew - Senior Vice President of Finance, Treasury & Investor Relations

Eric Hession - President of Caesars Digital

Thomas Robert Reeg - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Barry Jonathan Jonas - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Brandt Antoine Montour - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Chad C. Beynon - Macquarie Research

Daniel Brian Politzer - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Daniel Edward Guglielmo - Capital One Securities, Inc., Research Division

David Brian Katz - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Elizabeth Dove - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

John G. DeCree - CBRE Securities, LLC, Research Division

Jordan Maxwell Bender - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division

Shaun Clisby Kelley - BofA Securities, Research Division

Steven Donald Pizzella - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Steven Moyer Wieczynski - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Caesars Entertainment, Inc. 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Brian Agnew, Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance, Treasury and Investor Relations.

Brian Matthew Agnew

Thank you, Kevin, and good afternoon to everyone on the call. Welcome to our conference call to discuss our second quarter 2025 earnings. This afternoon, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025. Copy of the press release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.caesars.com.

Joining me on the call today are Tom Reeg, our Chief Executive Officer; Anthony Carano, our President and