Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Adam Elsesser - Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO
Cecilia Furlong - Corporate Participant
Jason Richard Mills - Executive Vice President of Strategy
Maggie S. Yuen - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Brandon Vazquez - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division
Christopher Thomas Pasquale - Nephron Research LLC
Joanne Karen Wuensch - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Lawrence H. Biegelsen - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Michael Anthony Sarcone - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Richard Samuel Newitter - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Robert Justin Marcus - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Ryan Benjamin Zimmerman - BTIG, LLC, Research Division
Samantha L. Kurtz Munoz - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
Travis Lee Steed - BofA Securities, Research Division
William John Plovanic - Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Abby, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Penumbra's Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And I would like to introduce Ms. Cecilia Furlong, Business Development and Investor Relations for Penumbra. Ms. Furlong, you may begin your conference.
Cecilia Furlong
Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us on today's call to discuss Penumbra's earnings release for the second quarter of 2025. A copy of the press release and financial tables, which include a GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation, can be viewed under the Investors tab on our company website at www.penumbrainc.com.
During the course of this conference call, the company will make forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial performance, commercialization, clinical trials, regulatory status, quality, compliance and business trends. Actual results could
- Read more current PEN analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts