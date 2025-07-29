uniQure N.V. (QURE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Chiara Russo - Senior Director of Investor Relations
Matthew Kapusta - CEO & Executive Director
Walid Abi-Saab - Chief Medical Officer
Christian Klemt - CFO, Principal Financial Officer & GM of Amsterdam Site
Conference Call Participants
Debjit Chattopadhyay - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division
Paul Matteis - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division
Joseph Thome - TD Cowen, Research Division
Sushila Hernandez - Van Lanschot Kempen
Luca Issi - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Yanan Zhu - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Samantha Corwin - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division
Rick Miller - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the uniQure Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Chiara Russo, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Chiara Russo
Good morning, and thank you for joining us for uniQure's Second Quarter of 2025 Earnings Call. Earlier this morning, uniQure released its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, and our press release is available on the Investors and Media section of our website at uniqure.com. Our 10-Q was also filed with the SEC earlier this morning.
Joining me on the call today are Matt Kapusta, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Walid Abi-Saab, Chief Medical Officer; and Christian Klemt, Chief Financial Officer. After our formal remarks, we will open up the call for Q&A. Before we begin, please note that we will be making forward-looking statements during this investor call. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. They are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the
- Read more current QURE analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts