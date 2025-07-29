uniQure N.V. (QURE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Chiara Russo - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Matthew Kapusta - CEO & Executive Director

Walid Abi-Saab - Chief Medical Officer

Christian Klemt - CFO, Principal Financial Officer & GM of Amsterdam Site

Debjit Chattopadhyay - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division

Paul Matteis - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Joseph Thome - TD Cowen, Research Division

Sushila Hernandez - Van Lanschot Kempen

Luca Issi - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Yanan Zhu - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Samantha Corwin - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Rick Miller - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division

Welcome to the uniQure Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Chiara Russo, Senior Director of Investor Relations.

Chiara Russo

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for uniQure's Second Quarter of 2025 Earnings Call. Earlier this morning, uniQure released its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, and our press release is available on the Investors and Media section of our website at uniqure.com. Our 10-Q was also filed with the SEC earlier this morning.

Joining me on the call today are Matt Kapusta, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Walid Abi-Saab, Chief Medical Officer; and Christian Klemt, Chief Financial Officer. After our formal remarks, we will open up the call for Q&A. Before we begin, please note that we will be making forward-looking statements during this investor call. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. They are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the