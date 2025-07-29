Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gianluca Romano - Executive VP & CFO

Shanye Hudson - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury

William David Mosley - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Christopher Rakers - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Amit Jawaharlaz Daryanani - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Ananda Prosad Baruah - Loop Capital Markets LLC, Research Division

Asiya Merchant - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Christopher James Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division

Erik William Richard Woodring - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Hadi M. Orabi - TD Cowen, Research Division

James Edward Schneider - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Mark S. Miller - The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division

Steven Bryant Fox - Fox Advisors LLC

Thomas James O'Malley - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Timothy Michael Arcuri - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Tristan Gerra - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Vijay Raghavan Rakesh - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Wamsi Mohan - BofA Securities, Research Division

Operator

Welcome to the Seagate Technology Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Shanye Hudson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Shanye Hudson

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to today's call. Joining me are Dave Mosley, Seagate's Chief Executive Officer; and Gianluca Romano, our Chief Financial Officer.

We've posted our earnings press release and detailed supplemental information for our June quarter and fiscal year-end results on the Investors section of our website.

During today's call, we'll refer to GAAP and non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP figures are reconciled to GAAP figures in the earnings press