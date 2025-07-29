Fidelity High Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • U.S. high-yield bonds rebounded in Q2 2025, gaining 3.57% as strong corporate profits and technicals offset trade and geopolitical concerns.
  • Fidelity High Income Fund outperformed its benchmark, driven by security selection in energy and technology, despite setbacks from select energy holdings.
  • We maintain a diversified, conservative approach, focusing on higher-quality issuers and robust fundamentals to manage risk and capture risk-adjusted returns.
  • Despite expensive valuations, healthy issuer fundamentals and favorable supply/demand dynamics support our constructive outlook for high-yield bonds entering H2 2025.

High-Yield Bond Market Review

U.S. high-yield bonds gained 3.57% in the second quarter, erasing a brief but steep early-April decline that followed President Trump's announcement of a sweeping tariff plan. Amid rising volatility and concern about a global trade war, the index returned -3.03% from

