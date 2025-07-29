LendingClub Corporation (LC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew LaBenne - Chief Financial Officer

Artem Nalivayko - Director of Investor Relations

Scott C. Sanborn - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Crispin Elliot Love - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

David Michael Scharf - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division

Kyle Joseph - Stephens Inc., Research Division

Reginald Lawrence Smith - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Timothy Jeffrey Switzer - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Vincent Albert Caintic - BTIG, LLC, Research Division

William Haraway Ryan - Seaport Research Partners

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's LendingClub Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Tamia, and I will be your moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Artem Nalivayko, Head of Investor Relations. You may proceed.

Artem Nalivayko

Thank you, and good afternoon. Welcome to LendingClub's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today to talk about our results are Scott Sanborn, CEO; Andrew LaBenne, CFO.

You can find the presentation accompanying our earnings release on the Investor Relations section of our website. On the call, in addition to questions from analysts, we will also be answering some of the questions that were submitted for consideration via e-mail.

Our remarks today will include forward-looking statements, including with respect to our competitive advantages and strategy, macroeconomic conditions, platform volume and pricing, future products and services and future business and financial performance. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these results to differ materially are described in today's press release and earnings presentation.

Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on