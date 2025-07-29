A less popular semis ETF, the Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSE:SHOC) does have a case for a Buy thesis. Its performance is on par with more popular TFs like SOXX, but the popularity gap is huge. SOXX has a AUM of $13.5b compared
SHOC: A High Conviction, Low Profile Bet On Semis
Summary
- Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF matches SOXX's performance, despite lower AUM, higher fees, and less popularity, making it a compelling, but overlooked semiconductor ETF.
- SHOC's concentrated portfolio, especially its heavy Nvidia weighting, aligns with my bullish view on Nvidia's AI-driven growth, despite some allocation concerns.
- Performance data shows SHOC consistently outperforms SOXX marginally, justifying a Buy rating, though its success is highly tied to Nvidia's continued dominance.
- I recommend SHOC as a smaller allocation within a semiconductor ETF portfolio, especially for investors seeking exposure to Nvidia-led AI tailwinds.
